PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa extended the Khyber-Pakhtun-khwa Prohibition of Interest on Private Loan Act to Provincially Administrated Tribal Areas of the province with immediate effect, a notification by Home and Tribal Affairs Department said. The Governor also extended the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service Act to the Provincially Administrated Tribal Areas (PATA).This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 20-Jan-2017 here.
KP anti-interest law extended to PATA
