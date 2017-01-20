PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa extended the Khyber-Pakhtun-khwa Prohibition of Interest on Private Loan Act to Provincially Administrated Tribal Areas of the province with immediate effect, a notification by Home and Tribal Affairs Department said. The Governor also extended the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service Act to the Provincially Administrated Tribal Areas (PATA).