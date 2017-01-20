A parliamentary body on Friday decided it would demand of the government to pursue the World Bank for an arbitration court to resolve the water disputes between Pakistan and India.

National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Water and Power, which met under the chairmanship of MNA Muhammad Arshad Khan Laghari, decided it would also pursue the government to prevent India from constructing the Ratle power project, till an arbitration court is established.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the meeting that the dispute over water between Pakistan and India would worsen and in coming years, the water issue would be more important than Kashmir dispute.

The committee stressed dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve outstanding disputes. Both the countries refrained from violating the treaty in times of war. The members were unison in their views that If India violates the agreement, Pakistan reserves the right to utilise all options.

The committee also deplored India’s bid to construct 45 to 61 dams on its western rivers which, it said, was a clear violation of the treaty.

Pakistan has asked the World Bank, which brokered the Indus Water Treaty in 1960, not to halt the process of formation of an arbitration court as the move will “seriously prejudice” Pakistan rights and interests under the water treaty.

Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif had said Pakistan did an extensive exercise on India's latest move to build the Ratle dam on River Chenab after the Baglihar and Kishanganga project

The treaty, signed in 1960, gives India control over the three eastern rivers of the Indus basin - the Beas, the Ravi and the Sutlej - while Pakistan has the three western rivers - the Indus, the Chenab and the Jhelum.