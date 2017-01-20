Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that no petitioner has so far presented any evidence before the court to prove their allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers Case.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court in Islamabad, she said Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are accusing Nawaz Sharif for money laundering and tax evasion, but they have not yet produced any evidence in this regard.

The State Minister said a case in the Supreme Court cannot be won by leveling mere allegations and wishes of some individuals.

She said Nawaz Sharif has always demonstrated dignity and nobility in politics, but PTI is pursuing the politics of indecency and allegations.