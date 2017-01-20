SAHIWAL - The police claimed to have arrested an official at Qadirabad Coal Power Plant Project on the charge of embezzling salaries of employees.

According to the Noorshah Police, Rana Tahir is an officer at welding department of the Qadirabad Coal Power Plant Project who allegedly had embezzled Rs3.8 million salaries of other employees.

The police arrested the accused on the complaint of Najibullah, employee at the plant, and launched investigation.

MAN HELD: The police claimed to have arrested a fake peer from Chak 108-7R on the charge of desecrating Quran here. According to police, a citizen Muhammad Yaseen submitted an application to the Harappa Police, alleging that fake faith-healer Bhasir Ahmed has committed Quran desecration. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.