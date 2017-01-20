ISLAMABAD - Haj quota for Pakistani pilgrims has been increased for this year and a total of 179,210 people will perform Haj in 2017.

This was decided in a special meeting held between Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf and Saudi Arabian Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr Mohammad Salih Bin Taher Bentin in Jeddah yesterday.

According to a message received here, a formal agreement to this effect would be signed later. The meeting was also attended by Religious Affairs Secretary Khalid Masood Chaudhry, Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Manzoorul Haq and Haj DG Dr Syed Sajid Yousafani.

Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf is in Saudi Arabia, to finalise the Haj arrangements.

Talking to his Saudi counterpart, Sardar Yousaf said that excellent arrangements were made for pilgrims in 2016 and he lauded Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz for successful Haj operation in 2016.

The minister also thanked the Saudi Minister for Haj and Umrah for his support in increasing the Haj quota for Pakistani pilgrims.

Talking to the Pakistan’s delegation Dr Saleh said that Pakistani Haj authorities played an important part in Haj preparations with their Saudi counterparts.