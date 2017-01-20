ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that Pakistan will continue to fulfil its obligations under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

He said that it was in the interest of Pakistan and India to continue to honour and implement the terms of the treaty. He made these remarks while chairing an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss matters related to the IWT.

Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif, Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali and representatives of relevant ministries and departments participated in the meeting. Pakistan's Executive Director in the World Bank Nasir Mahmood Khosa participated as a special invitee.

The finance minister said that Pakistan views the IWT as a useful and time-tested mechanism for water-sharing and has abided by the treaty since its inception.

The water and power secretary apprised the meeting of the recent developments with regard to the IWT. The stance of Pakistan and India were deliberated upon in detail. The secretary also informed the meeting about the plans for beefing up the Indus Water Commission.

Khosa briefed the meeting on the role of the World Bank (WB) and presented an update of the interaction with the WB management following the finance minister's telephonic conversation with the WB president during the last week of December 2016. He said that as a guarantor of the treaty, the bank's management appears to be cognizant of its role.

The meeting appreciated the role played by the WB in relation to the treaty and hoped that it would continue to play its constructive part in the future as well.

Dar directed that the task force headed by the attorney general may continue its deliberations and make appropriate recommendations, among other things, on beefing up the Indus Water Commission.

Meanwhile, Khosa also held a separate meeting with the finance minister and briefed him on matters relating to financing of various programmes and projects by the WB.

The WB executive director also informed the minister about the upcoming visit of the newly appointed WB Chief Executive Officer Kristalina I Georgieva, who will be visiting Pakistan from 26 to 28 January. This will be her first visit to any member country after her appointment as the bank’s CEO.

Dar said that the government acknowledges and appreciates the support provided by the bank for achieving macroeconomic stabilisation and economic development in the country. He said that the government looks forward to further strengthening the development partnership and would welcome the visit by Georgieva.