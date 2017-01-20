ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court yesterday observed that Panama leaks case is about premiership of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as it challenges his claim to the office.

A larger bench hearing the Panamagate case on Thursday reminded PM’s counsel that the case before them was not about the 2013 general election. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that the case challenges Nawaz Sharif’s hold on the prime minister’s office.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who heads the five-judge bench, pointed out that the timeframe in which the appointment of the PM can be challenged following the election through Article 225 is limited. But once this period expires, the apex court can be asked to review the appointment under Articles 184/3 and Article 199, he added.

Offshore companies

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Makhdom Ali Khan who completed his arguments yesterday, told the court that government of Pakistan also owns two offshore companies.

“Two Pakistani state hotels, Roosevelt in USA and Scribe in France, are owned by offshore companies,” he. “Establishing offshore companies is not illegal,” the counsel maintained.

To this, Justice Khosa asked if the premier’s counsel was trying to justify his client’s offshore businesses by citing references of the state hotels. “Owning an offshore company is not an issue but the issue is of concealment of wealth and tax evasion,” the judge clarified.

PM’s disqualification

The court stated that the Panama leaks case concerns the whole nation because the defendant is the prime minister of the country.

Justice Khosa remarked that the top court while exercising Article 184-3 of the Constitution can examine the qualification or disqualification of the prime minister as “it is a matter of public importance”.

The premier’s counsel once again maintained before the larger bench that he was not raising objection over the maintainability of the petition against the prime minister but said, “The court cannot disqualify him on available material”.

Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh, during the course of hearing, observed that SC cannot disqualify PM Nawaz by relying on disputed and unverified documents.

Justice Ejaz Afzal also said the court can only accept verified documents as evidence under Article 78. He asked for solid evidence in the case, as a verdict based on assumptions could not be handed out.

“If the Supreme Court disqualifies [the prime minister] then not just in this life, you will take this ugly label to your grave,” he said.

Makhdoom informed the court that more arguments on the London flats will be delivered by Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s counsel, Shahid Hamid.

Maryam’s land and dependency

Justice Khosa enquired from PM’s counsel if the father bought the land in the daughter’s name. Justice Ejaz Afzal observed that usually parents buy property in the name of children that are dependent upon them.

Arguing on the matter of Maryam’s status as a dependent, Makhdoom said that Nawaz Sharif bought property in her name and once she paid the cost the land was transferred to her, adding that not every transaction can be termed benami as benami transactions have a particular legal definition.

On this, Justice Ijazul Hassan remarked that the counsel himself had mentioned that the premier bought property in his daughter’s name.

The National Accountability Bureau ordinance contains the definition of benami transactions but not of dependence remarked Justice Khosa.

“We will have to decide what the definition of dependence is while keeping the case in mind,” Justice Ejaz Afzal replied.

Makhdoom Ali Khan then read out a verdict given by Justice Khosa in a previous benami transaction case.

Justice Ejaz pointed out that the verdicts cited by the counsel pertained to cases where a dispute arose between two parties regarding the ownership of property. In the current case, the dispute is not about which of the two parties owns the property, he added.

Justice Afzal, recalling case details, said that PM Sharif first gave his daughter money. Then when she returned the amount, she received property in return, he said. The judge observed that this occurrence made it appear as though Maryam was dependent on her father at the time.

Makhdoom Ali Khan reiterated that Maryam was not dependent on anyone and is financially independent. The premier’s daughter’s assets show how she finances herself, he argued, adding that her counsel, Shahid Hamid, would present more evidence regarding the matter.

Counsel for the prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Hamid presented details of the dates when the property was purchased, as well as other related documents.

Justice Asif Khosa asked, “Was land bought by the father in her daughter’s name?”

Justice Gulzar stated that a verdict on Maryam’s status as a dependent could be made on the basis of the facts presented in court. He added that the matter of her dependence is of concern and that facts should be provided on the matter.

The hearing was adjourned until today (Friday).