ISLAMABAD: A five-member larger bench resumed hearing the Panama papers case hearing, today.

The counsel for Jamat-e-Islami, Taufeeq Asif, began his arguments during the proceeding, today, stressing that the Prime Minister should be disqualified for hiding the London flats.

Justice Ejaz inquired that whether there was a code of conduct which dealt with the term in case the Prime Minister could not engage in business.

"There is no such limitation," the counsel said.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked in course of the case proceedings, "Why are you dragging the case on mere assumption? No evidence has been brought to us."

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that the Prime Minister has asked for privilege of the parliament under Article 66 and not for the immunity.

The hearing has been adjourned further till January 23 (Monday).

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa responded , "Are you trying to say he hid the London flats on purpose?"

JI Chief Siraj-ul-Haq spoke outside the Supreme Court, stating, "Our movement is against corruption."

He said that the government is trapped in the Panama case, adding that when "important people do corruption, they ask for immunity".

He added that the prime minister was using his office for personal interests.

State Minister for Information, Maryam Aurangzeb, said that no matter how many allegations are leveled against the Prime Minister he will plead not guilt. "So far no evidence has been produced against the Prime Minister."

"Maryam Nawaz is the honourable daughter of an honourable father," she said.

"There is a lot of difference between court proceedings and political statements," she added.