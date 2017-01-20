SADIQABAD - The police are making all-out-efforts to protect the lives, property and honour of the common man.

DPO RY Khan stated at a meeting with District Council chairman Sardar Azhar Leghari here the other day.

The DPO said that the police are committed to eliminate outlaws from the society with the public assistance. He said that the police intend to move with mutual consultation of the public representatives to maintain law and order across the district.

On the occasion, DC chairman Azhar Leghari pledged to assist police in maintaining peace in the district. “The cops should be polite with complainants at the police stations,” the DC chairman pointed out.

He also sought police help for the problems being faced by the UC chairmen and councillors.