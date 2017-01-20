KASUR - The district administration forbade the PTI from holding a public gathering at a school ground due to security reasons here Thursday.

The PTI affiliates were preparing for a huge power show in Kasur on PTI chairman Imran Khan’s visit to the district on Jan 22.

According to Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan, the PTI can arrange public meeting anywhere in Khuddian Khas area. She said that the administration is responsible to provide security to the PTI gathering anywhere in the district, but no one can be allowed to hold such gathering at educational institutions amid vulnerable security circumstances.

The PTI office bearers, on the other hand, alleged that the government is using administration to prevent the PTI from showing its muscle. They rejected the administration’s orders, insisting that the meeting will be held at the same place.

CRIME RATE DECLINES: Kasur witnessed a considerable reduction in crime rate during 2016 which stands testimony to the police resolve to protect the lives, honour and property of the common man.

Official statistics provided by the police revealed that the incidents of murder, dacoity, robbery and other such crimes reduced noticeably in 2016 as compared to the precious year.

According to police, 40 percent reduction in robbery and dacoity incidents was recorded in 2016 as a total of 316 such cases were registered in 2016, against 522 cases in 2015. Similarly, 75 percent reduction was witnessed in dacoity-cum-murder cases as the number of such cases was reduced from 8 to 2. In 2015, there were seven cases of robbery and patrol pump dacoity while in 2016, the figure reduced to five only.

In the same way, vehicles theft and snatching incidents were reduced by 43 percent while murder incidents were reduced by nine percent.