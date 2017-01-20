LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has decided to file a disqualification reference with the Punjab Assembly Speaker against Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the plea that he was no longer “Sadiq and ameen” under article 62 of the Constitution.

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rashid will meet Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal on Friday (today) and request him to forward the disqualification reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Addressing a joint news conference on Thursday, PTI leaders Mian Mehmoodur Rashid and Ejaz Ch said that in the light of the decisions of the Lahore High Court and the London Court, the chief minister had acted in violation of article 62 of the Constitution.

Rashid said Lahore High Court in its judgment on October 10, 2016 had declared the transfer of Ittefaq and Chaudhry Sugar Mills to south Punjab illegal. These mills were set up in the cotton-growing areas despite an official ban, he added.

Ejaz Ch said that a London court on March 16, 1999, had declared that Shehbaz Sharif was defaulter of around 18 million US dollars. Besides, he continued, Shehbaz had attached documents of Park Lane flats and other properties in the Al-Taufique and Hudaibia Paper Mills case. Using the same money, Shehbaz evacuated these flats in February 2000 by doing money laundering of 18 million US dollars, he further stated.

Rashid said Shehbaz Sharif had violated his oath and misused his powers, as he preferred personal interests over national interest.

Rashid said that if the speaker did not send the reference to the ECP, the PTI will file a petition in the LHC to seek justice. Noted lawyer Babar Awan will file the petition, he added.