ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said on Thursday that an effective accountability mechanism was a must for economic growth, investment and stability of social order.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the latest progress on NAB’s Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) at the bureau’s headquarters.

During the meeting, advisor to chairman on monitoring and evaluation said that an effective MES has been developed, having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage and record proceedings of all meetings.

Since its inception, the NAB had chalked out a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy comprising enforcement, awareness and prevention to educate the masses, which is yielding positive results, the NAB chief said.

He said that the basic purpose of introducing MES was to monitor the implementation of decisions and the outputs systematically and to measure and evaluate the performance of NAB in quantitative and qualitative manners. He said that the MES forms the basis for modification of interventions and assessing the quality of activities being conducted. He said that it helps in identifying the most valuable and efficient use of resources. “It is very critical for developing objective conclusions as the MES provides the necessary data to guide strategic planning and help improve performance and achieve results to improve current and future management of outputs, outcomes and impact.”

The NAB chairman directed all regional bureaus to overcome any shortcomings in the implementation of MES in the light of the outcome of a pilot project to further improve in institutionalising the support and supervision at different levels of management in NAB and conduct all complaint verification, inquiries and investigation as per laid down SOPs.

The NAB chief reiterated that it was committed to eradicating corruption by adopting a zero tolerance policy. He appreciated the work done by MES team.