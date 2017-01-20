MULTAN - Federal Secretary Water and Power Younus Dhaga has said that up to 90 percent loadshedding will be eliminated by next year but the areas with recovery issues would continue to face the power outages.

Addressing the members of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), he added that the industry was faced with 12 to 14 hours loadshedding but now they got uninterrupted power supply round the clock. He disclosed that the repair and upgradation of existing plants caused a 28 percent increase in power generation.

He said that the electricity generated by big plants was yet to be added to the national grid. “The power supply from two nuclear plants will start soon too,” he further revealed.

He told the MCCI members that the major reason behind unscheduled loadshedding in near past was shortage of funds and subsequent suspension of oil supply to the power houses. “Now every power house has plenty of oil,” he added. He disclosed that the state owned power plants, which produced 12 billion unit annually, now generated 24 billion units. Citing examples, he said that the power generation capacity of Guddu Power Plant was lifted to 1,600 from 500 megawatt.

He said that the power generation policies in the past were inappropriate as plants run on costly imported oil were installed and 40 percent of total electricity was generated through this costly mean. He said that the government changed the policy and power generation plants were being converted to coal and gas. “We’re installing four coal plants in Thar. Each plant will generate 1,320 megawatt and they will be completed by 2020,” he added. He said that the prices of electricity were going down in the country and soon Pakistan would have surplus electricity.

To a query, he said that a proposal would be sent to NEPRA that if an industrial or commercial consumer got installed a pre-paid meter and made advance payment, he would be offered cheaper tariff. He directed the MEPCO officials to hold a monthly meeting with the Multan Chamber on regular basis.