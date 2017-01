GUJRANWALA: Authorities of Civil Hospital in Gujranwala are helpless due to the increasing number of stray dogs on the venue.

Patients are in agony not only due to the shortage of facilities but also due to the growing number of stray dogs outside the hospital’s emergency and Outdoor Patient Departments (OPD).

The hospital administration has failed to get rid of the dogs which are causing problems for the patients and their treatment.