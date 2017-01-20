PESHAWAR : The Special Police Unit (SPU) arrested three activists of banned Al-Qaeda terror outfit and recovered provocative literature here on Friday.

According to details, the SPU on a tip-off approached three members of defunct Al-Qaeda while they were engaged in distributing provocative literature in the provincial capital Peshawar.

The SPU arrested the Al-Qaeda activists identified Haji Rehman, Daud Khan, Jamilur Rehman and took the provocative literature into custody.

The detained terrorists were shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.