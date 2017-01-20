KARACHI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa on Thursday said the armed forces would continue to support government institutions to keep peace in Karachi.

He said this at a meeting with members of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry at Corps Headquarters, Karachi. The members of FPCCI lodged a complaint with Gen Bajwa that the Sindh government was not fulfilling its responsibilities. The members also apprised the COAS of the prevalent problems regarding law and order situation in Karachi.

The army chief assured the business community that the law enforcement agencies would continue to improve Karachi’s law and order situation, adding businesses and investment in the city would continue to benefit from these operations.

FPCCI President Shamim Ahmed brought into the notice of the COAS three major issues of Karachi, including distribution of water, powers to the local government, particularly to the mayor, and extension of Ranger powers for at least one year.

Earlier, General Qamar Bajwa lauded the operations being carried out by Rangers with the help of the law-enforcement agencies, which had restored normalcy to Karachi, significantly reducing terrorism, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

The army chief was also given a detailed briefing at Corps and Rangers Headquarters. The COAS reiterated that efforts to consolidate peace in the city would continue unabated. He said the army, as a state institution, would continue to give full support to all government institutions associated with the Karachi operation, particularly Sindh police and civil administration.

While interacting with soldiers and officers, the COAS appreciated their courage and resolve to rid the city of the terrorists and criminals. The COAS paid tribute to the people of Karachi for their support to the security forces.

The COAS also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fateha for the martyrs. He was given a detailed briefing at Corps and Rangers Headquarters.

Earlier, on arrival in Karachi, the COAS was received by Commander 5 Corps Lt-Gen Shahid Baig Mirza.