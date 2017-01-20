SADIQABAD - Trade unions called on the government to construct a dual carriageway on the dilapidated Chand Rami Road to provide better transportation facility to the public.

Talking to media, Anjuman Tajran president Khalid Saleem Chaudhry said that construction of the dual carriageway on the road, linking Sadiqabad to RY Khan, has become crucial to mitigate the transporters’ woes. Moreover, the one-way narrow road has devoured several lives so far in result of accidents occur on the road every other day. There are also many victims of the accidents who have been crippled for rest of their life, he added. He said that the government must take effective steps to build dual carriageway to keep the people safe from fatal injuries. He demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, district council chairman Sardar Azhar Leghari, MNA Arshad Leghari to allocate funds for the road and ensure its early completion.

THREE ILLEGAL BUS STANDS SEALED

The Tehsil Municipal Administration sealed three illegal bus stands during an operation here.

According to official sources, a vigorous crackdown was launched on illegal bus stands to bring an end to the frequent traffic jams in the tehsil. During the operation, AC Abbas Raza sealed three illegal bus stands and ordered the buses’ owners to move their vehicles from there.

On the occasion, Mr Abbas Raza said that these illegally established bus stands were the main factors behind traffic mess across the tehsil.