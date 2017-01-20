WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that he desires to see better US-Pakistan bilateral relations by putting it in a positive direction, Pakistan`s Ambassador in US Jalil Abbas Jillani said in an exclusive interview with with a Pakistani TV today.

Jillani said that in a brief conversation with him during a dinner for foreign ambassadors hosted by the incoming president, Trump pleasantly referred to the telephonic conversation he had with the Pakistani Prime Minister and paid his warm regards for the country.

The ambassador said that he is expecting strong US-Pakistan relations in the coming days as, during the Republican party’s convention on foreign affairs, Pakistan`s historical alliance with the US was given sheer importance and a need to establish long-standing bilateral relations was reiterated.

Jillani referred to the US Vice- President-Elect Mike Pence interview where he opined that President-elect Donald Trump, with his unparalleled negotiating skills, is likely to play a pivotal role in the Kashmir issue.

Earlier in a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, President-elect Donald Trump aid that he was willing to help out Pakistan in finding solutions to all outstanding issues.