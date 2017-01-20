DAVOS - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Thursday assured Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to play a very constructive and positive role for countries in the region including Pakistan.

The Prime Minister met the Secretary General here on the sidelines of the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum at the Congress Centre.

The Prime Minister said Kashmir was an international dispute, which remained on the agenda of the Security Council. He said a sustained dialogue process on all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir was vital to make progress.

It was in that spirit Pakistan invited India for discussions on the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. India did not respond positively, he added.

The Prime Minister said his government’s foremost priority was to build a peaceful neighbourhood. “We are committed to lasting peace and security in our region and an environment conducive to economic cooperation; which is in the interest of all the people of South Asia,” he added.

“We are convinced that the welfare of the people of our region lies in economic progress and prosperity. This cannot be achieved if we are not able to resolve our problems and cooperate with each other,” he said.

He said New Delhi was fuelling instability in an already tense region by adopting a no-talks posture, vitiating the atmosphere through incendiary statements, and trying to muzzle the voice for the legitimate right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the people of Kashmir were guaranteed a free, transparent and impartial plebiscite by the resolutions of the UN Security Council. This promise was yet to materialize, he added. “We look forward to your leadership and good offices. The United Nations has longstanding responsibility to play a role in the resolution of this issue,” he said.

The secretary general assured the Prime Minister that he was fully cognizant of the sensitivity of the issues between India and Pakistan which has security consequences for the region.

The UN Secretary General praised Pakistan’s contribution for the United Nations and peacemaking operations as well as hosting millions of Afghan refugees. He said that he would play a very constructive and positive role for the countries in the region including Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also raised the issue of Indus Water Treaty with the UN Secretary General. “I am pleased to meet you soon after your assumption of Office. It gives me great pleasure to see you leading the premier international institution,” he added.

The Prime Minister appreciated his inspirational role as the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees. “Your visits to Pakistan in that tenure enabled you to understand our challenges in hosting millions of refugees.”

“Pakistan believes that you were the ideal candidate for Secretary Generalship. It needed a leader, to take it forward in to the 21st century,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that the priorities Antonio Guterres had set soon after assuming his office were also encouraging. The UN Member States need to put Peace First, he added.

“Pakistan assures you of its support and cooperation to enable you to fulfill your mandate”, the Prime Minister said, adding “We also support your call for prioritizing conflict prevention and sustainable peace.”

He also invited the UN Secretary General to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. “Your visit will showcase your support and commitment to peace and progress in the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nawaz said Pakistan was being now on the track of sustainable growth and was “ready to do business with the world”.

“Offering attractive investment policies, Pakistan is a destination that no global player can miss,” the prime minister said in his address to leading businessmen at a dinner hosted by Abraaj Group.

Nawaz said the strategically located Pakistan was now politically stable, with sixth largest population in the world, 80 million middle class and blessed with rich human and natural resources.

“I invite you to take benefit from the economic revival of Pakistan and enjoy the first mover’s advantage,” the prime minister told the audience comprising top business leaders gathered here for the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Nawaz said his government was working to ensure rule of law in the country while making the democratic institutions stronger and more relevant in all aspects of governance.

He said coming to the World Economic Forum was a great opportunity to meet global thinkers, policy makers and business leaders who shape the future of the people.

He said without peace and stability, development remained an elusive dream and stressed the need for collaboration and cooperation to meet the challenges.

“Without inclusion and partnerships, we cannot make any headway. This is the approach I believe we need to take at global, regional and national levels in order to not only solve our problems but also to create an environment in which the world economy can rejuvenate and revive,” he said.

He recalled that since assuming office in 2013, his government effectively tackled the challenges of economy, severe energy shortages, inflationary pressures, exchange rate volatility and a precarious security environment.

“Today, our government has managed to stabilize the economy, despite unfavourable global economic conditions. We first set out to improve the macro-economic outlook and sustained our efforts in spite of strong challenges,” he said.

The prime minister said economic conditions in Pakistan were improving continuously and from a 3 percent GDP growth before 2013, it was projected to achieve 5.5 percent GDP growth during the current year.

Meanwhile, Nawaz said his government had devised a comprehensive plan to create investment friendly environment and was liberalizing its policies to welcome foreign entrepreneurs.

“We offer incentives to attract new capital inflows, including tax exemptions, tariff reductions, infrastructure, and investor facilitation services,” the prime minister said.

He was talking here to a group of heads of top ranking companies at a roundtable on the sidelines of the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The chief executive officers (CEOs) present at the roundtable included Tadashi Maeda, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Managing Director, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Tokyo, Japan, Ms Ilele Gordon, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, Ingredion Incorporated, USA, Levent Cakiroglu, Chief Executive Officer, Koc Holding, Turkey, Sigve Brekke, President & Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Group, Norway, Ms. Wang Ling, Executive Vice President, Nestle, Ms. Petra Lox, Head Public Affairs, Novartis AG, Switzerland, Martyn Parker, Chairman, Global Partnerships, Swiss Re Management Ltd United Kingdom, Western Europe.

He said Standard & Poor (S&P) had upgraded Pakistan’s long-term credit rating to B. In a recent survey by American Business Council of Pakistan, 78% of US investors plan to invest in Pakistan.