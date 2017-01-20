ISLAMABAD - Convoys’ vehicles of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir yesterday collided with each other near the parliament house.

According to details, convoys of PTI chief Imran Khan and Senator Chaudhry Tanvir were heading towards the Supreme Court. Three vehicles of the PTI convoy collided with the PML-N senator’s convoy. Imran Khan, the senator and their drivers as well as workers, however, remained safe, but the vehicles of both the convos were damaged. Imran Khan and Senator Tanvir reached the Supreme Court by other vehicles to hear the Panama case proceedings.