ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari has attended the pre-inauguration oath ceremony of President elect of United State of America Donald Trump in Washington DC.

Asif Zardari was accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senators Rehman Malik and Sherry Rehman, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

While addressing the event, the former president said that he is pleased to be here to witness the transition of power. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party delegation was feeling honour to be the guest and participant of these moments.

Large number of US Senators, Congressmen, Republican members and dignitaries attended the event.