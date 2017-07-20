Operation Khyber IV is underway successfully as 13 terrorist were killed and 6 were injured till now, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

Khuber IV is launched under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad in Rajgal Valley of Khyber Agency.

The media wing of Pakistan military told media that forces and Special Services Group (SSG) have cleared 90 square kilometers from the militants.

The Press release by ISPR mentioned that during cross fire with militants, Sepoy Abdul Jabbar, laid down his life for Pakistan.

ISPR further stated that Afghan military was informed by Pakistan Army so that it can take measures if it wants.