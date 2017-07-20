HAFIZABAD- A villager and his young daughter were killed on the spot when a speeding van hit their bike near Rasulpur Tarar.

According to police source, Mushtaq Ahmad along with his daughter Kinza Bibi of Pindi Bhattian was on way to Jalalpur Bhattian on a bike and when he reached near Rasulpur Tarar, a recklessly driven van (LES-527) coming from opposite direction hit the bike. As a result, both father and daughter died on the spot. The police have shifted the dead bodies to the morgue for legal formalities.

The driver ran away after abandoning the vehicle which has been impounded by the police and registered a case against the accused.

Meanwhile, a young woman was shot dead in village Khuttay Shah by her cousin for honour.

According to police source, the deceased was married to Afzaal in Khuttay Shah but she allegedly developed illicit relations with her paramour and both Saima and her lover allegedly shot dead Afzaal some time past which was resented by the family members of Afzaal.

Her cousin Sikandar opened fire on Saima and killed her on the spot.

The police have shifted the dead body to the local morgue for autopsy and registered a case against the accused who managed his escape after committing the murder.

Likewise, a man murdered his wife at Gojra. Reportedly after a quarrel between accused Abdul Ghaffar of New Plots locality of Gojra with his Sitara Bibi, accused attacked her with a sharp knife as a result she was critically wounded. She was admitted to Gojra THQ Hospital where she succumbed to injuries.