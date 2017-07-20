The security forces seized an arms and explosives laden truck and arrested two culprits here Thursday night.

The security forces on intelligence tip-off started snap checking of vehicles and during search of a truck in Zarghon Sara Mela area of Dara Adam Khel seized the truck laden with arms and explosives.

The recovered weapons included Kalashnikovs, pistols, automated arms, thousands of rounds and explosive material.

The security personnel impounded the truck along with recovered arms, explosives, arrested two persons on board who were being interrogated.