ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army said on Wednesday that the Afghan response to the ongoing Operation Khyber-IV was unwarranted.

In a statement, the Director-General ISPR Major General, Asif Ghafoor, said that the response of the Afghan Defence Ministry ran counter to Pakistan Army’s efforts for better Pak-Afghan coordination and cooperation.

He said that the information about Operation Khyber-IV had been shared with Afghan forces as well as the Nato-led Resolute Support Mission.

Ghafoor said that the Pakistan Army looked forward for trust-based security coordination and cooperation for fight against the common enemy.

Rhetoric of blames and suggestive allegations are the agenda of forces working against order and peace in the region, which should be avoided, the spokesperson said.

He said that the information about Operation Khyber-IV had been shared twice verbally and in written with the Afghan forces as well as the Resolute Support Mission and the United States' Office of the Defence Representative in Pakistan.

Afghan Defence Minister Dawlat Waziri in a statement has said that the Pakistan military should have launched the military operations monitored by the United States and China in terrorist centres based in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

“Military operations need to be launched on both sides of the Durand Line. Everyone understands the terrorist centres are located in Pakistan; Quetta Council, Peshawar Council and Miran Shah Council that are Taliban groups,” Waziri’s spokesman said

The army had launched on Sunday a major ground offensive in one of the last two remaining pockets in the tribal areas bordering Afghanistan as part of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to establish state writ in the region and also deny Da’ish any space in the country.

The operation has been initiated in Rajgal Valley, considered to be the most difficult terrain in the entire Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

Islamabad blames Kabul for hosting Jamaatul Ahrar and other militants responsible for carrying out attacks in the country.

Similarly, Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of providing safe haven to the Afghan Taliban.

NO COMPROMISE ON

NATIONAL SECURITY: COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) had a history of contributions to strengthen conventional defence capability of the country, and there should be no compromise made towards this end irrespective of the constraints.

According to the ISPR, the Chief of Army Staff expressed these views during his visit to the Heavy Industries Taxila where he was given detailed briefing on defence production of the industry including ongoing and future defence projects.

The Chief of Army Staff appreciated performance and commitment of the industry towards quality production.

"HIT has a history of contributions to strengthen conventional defence capability of the country,” a statement issued by the ISPR read.

The COAS, while expressing his satisfaction on the progress made, asked the HIT chairman to expedite the ongoing projects for timely completion.

The army chief also assured full support to the defence industry.

Later, the Chief of Army Staff witnessed display of the capability and projects in hand.

Earlier, on arrival, the Chief of Army Staff was received by Heavy Industries Taxila Chairman Lieutenant General Naeem Ashraf. Secretary Defence Production Lieutenant General (retired) Muhammad ljaz Chaudhry was also present.