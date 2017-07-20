Banners in support of Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Shehbaz Sharif have propped up in various parts of the city.

The banners placed can be seen at Mall Road, Davis Road and other adjoining places. These are placed by provincial health minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and former lord mayor Khawaja Ahmed Hassan.

The banners attempt to show solidarity with Nawaz Sharif who is facing a crucial time as the Panama Papers case is being heard in the Supreme Court, after a damning Joint Investigation Team report was submitted.

“We show solidarity with elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” read one matter. “Internal and external conspiracies are on one side,” while another read “Allah alone is enough for me.”

PML-N women leaders from Vehari, Jhang, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and other districts of Punjab will also hold a convention in Lahore on Thursday to express solidarity and show trust in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.