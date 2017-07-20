ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has instructed the party leaders and workers to mobilize masses for the next election and work hard to strengthen the party.

He was speaking to a delegation of party leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) who called on him at Zardari House Islamabad on Wednesday, Bilawal said he is happy to know that PPP is getting stronger in Dir area and several people are joining Party every day.

He said, "This is the party of martyrs and our leaders and workers were martyred during elections 2013 as well thus elections were stolen from the Party."

Others who called on the chairman PPP included former Speaker AJK Assembly Sardar Ghulam Sadiq, Syed Dilawar Shah, PPP Minority Wing Islamabad leader Nida Nazir and a delegation of Peoples Youth Organisation. Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and President PPP KP Himayun Khan were also present on the occasion.