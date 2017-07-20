KHANEWAL-The bridegroom was shot dead allegedly by his brother-in-law at his wedding ceremony here on Wednesday.
According to police, wedding procession of Muzaffar, 30, of Ahmedpur Siyal arrived at Allah Waris Colony 88/10-R Khanewal when his brother-in-law Bilal Naseer, who was unhappy at the marriage, shot him dead and fled away. The incident turned the celebration into mourning and also sent a wave of shock among residents of the area. Everyone was witnessed sad at the bridegroom’s death at his wedding ceremony.
Police and a forensic team from Multan reached the spot and launched investigation. Police are conducting raids to arrest the fleeing accused.

Minor killed in collision

TOBA TEK SINGH - A minor boy was killed while a man was injured in collision between two vans on Faisalabad-Jhang Road here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122, a van carrying passengers was on the way to Jhang from Faislabad. As it reached Faisalabad-Jhang Road near Budh Canal bridge in Nawan Lahore area, it collided head-on with another van. Resultantly, a minor boy, Ali Hassan, was killed instantly while driver of the van, Nadeem Sarwar, sustained critical injuries. He was shifted to Nawan Lahore Rural Health Centre.

