LAHORE - Religio-political leaders have called for abolishing the FCR and merger of tribal areas with KP in the light of recommendation by Sartaj Aziz-led committee.

The demand was raised at a seminar on Fata in Mansoora Wednesday, which adopted a joint declaration, demanding Fata be merged into KP before the next elections to facilitate provincial assembly elections there.

It also called for holding local bodies elections in the tribal areas to establish democracy at the grassroots level.

The seminar called for a special Rs1,000 billion package for the rehabilitation of Fata to enable the people affected and displaced by the army operations. It demanded equal legal, political and basic human rights for the tribal people.

The speakers called upon the prime minister not to continue the black law of the FCR on the pretext of opposition by Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Mehmod Achakzai, and said they would resist such a step.

They said it was the Prime Minister’s responsibility to bring around Maulana and Achakzai on this point as the people of the tribal areas wanted to throw out the FCR a symbol of British rule.

JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch who chaired the seminar, said that all political and religious parties of the country had launched a movement against the FCR from today. He said that the British rulers had clamped FCR only to advance their colonial agenda but it had been in force even after 70 years of the creation of Pakistan. He said the people of tribal areas had offered unmatched sacrifices for Pakistan but they considered the future of their coming generations bleak due to the FCR.

Tribal elder Shahjee Gul Afridi said that the entire nation supported the tribesmen’s demand for FCR’s abolition. He said the parties who were opposing the demand wanted to continue politics on the dead bodies of the tribesmen.

JI chief from KP Mushtaq Ahmed Khan said the tribal area was virtually a big jail because of the FCR. He said the tribal people had supported the Pakistan movement. However, he said, the tribal areas were more backward than any African country. He said that bureaucracy was looting Fata resources.

PTI leader Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry said that the 15 million tribal people wanted end of their deprivations. He said tribesmen were true Pakistanis. He said the IDPs had not been given the budget announced by the government. PML-Q leader Mian Muhammad Munir said that the JI’s struggle for Fata reforms was commendable.

Awami National Party leader Ehsan Wyne said that the stance of all political parties on Fata issue was the same and the ANP fully supported it.