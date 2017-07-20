LODHRAN-Corruption is eating away at the country like a termite so special efforts of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) are a must to fight corrupt officials especially of police across the province, an ACE officer said here on Tuesday.

Talking to The Nation during his visit to Lodhran Circle office of SSP Anti-Corruption Multan Region, ACE Regional Director Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta said that corrupt officials have been sent back to their departments from Anti-Corruption Establishment and it is being made sure the officials coming on deputation are qualified and honest. He added that Multan Region in the first 6 months of 2017 made the recoveries of almost Rs4,700,000 which is a record and action against the corrupt officials have been taken without any discrimination.

The ACE has also started the process of raids and in the first 6 months of 2017, 178 officials were arrested, among the arrested were XEN, SDOs, police inspectors, assistant directors lands record, deputy directors and other.

He said that civil society should also play its role in the elimination of corruption from the Government departments, rather than giving money to the officials. He asked for complaining against those demanding bribe in the circle offices or regional offices so that corrupt elements can be put to justice.

He further said that entry of the habitual complainants has been completely closed in the Anti-Corruption office and as soon as it comes to attention through computer record that this person is a habitual complainant, the Anti-Corruption does not take action on the complaint.

He added that anti-corruption officials’ training workshops have also been conducted so that their abilities can be enhanced. Seminars and other events are being held on Punjab government's slogan of "Say No to Corruption" that is being made common and popular among the people.

Gohar said that being an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan he was aware of the complaints of the common people regarding police efforts were being made to eliminate corruption from police.