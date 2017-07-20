ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sent the case regarding Karachi’s PS-114 vote recount to election tribunal.

Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) had filed a petition asserting that results of PS-114 by-polls, where Pakistan Peoples Party’s Saeed Ghani was victorious, were altered.

In contrary, Saeed Ghani exclaimed that the results of the by-polls were not shocking as PPP has a strong vote bank there, however, the MQM’s candidate thought they would win. “They had spent huge sums and even threatened us yet we beat them.”

At first, MQM workers and leaders congratulated me on the win, said Ghani, adding that they remembered that the elections were rigged 3 days later. On Wednesday’s hearing, MQM’s counsel Farogh Naseem told Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan that PPP violated rules while counting of votes was being held in 21 polling stations of the constituency.

However, PPP’s Saeed Ghani’s counsel Aitzaz Ahsan said people were voting for PPP after MQM has cut ties with its founder, Altaf Hussain. Ahsan had added that MQM-Pakistan should take the issue up with the election tribunal if they have a problem with results of the by-election.