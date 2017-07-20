DERA GHAZI KHAN/GUJRANWALA-Negligence of the officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC) has turned various localities and bazaars of the district into ponds of dirty water, making residents lives miserable.

According to the report of a survey conducted by The Nation, heaps of garbage, speaking volumes about the officials’ indifference to duty, had chocked the drainage system which could not be rectified so far despite the lapse of several months. Since then, it has been adding to miseries of the residents and shopkeepers in main Saddr Bazaar and others markets of the city.

Talking to The Nation, shopkeeper Iqbal Khan alleged that the DG Khan Mayor has failed to resolve the civic problems including the choked sewage. He alleged that the officials concerned have turned a blind eye to the public miseries. Above two weeks have elapsed since the recent rainfall in DG Khan but the MC authorities have done nothing to drain the sewage accumulated in front of their shops. “The accumulated sewage causes difficulty for customers to get their shops” he said. “This is not the first time this has happened. The MC leaves people at mercy of such circumstances and mostly the shopkeepers clean the streets on self-help basis,” he added.

On the other side, commuters living in near different markets of city are facing inconvenience due to encroachments established by vendors in front of their shops. A survey conducted by The Nation reveals that vendors in different markets of the city including Sadar Bazaar, Liaqat Bazaar, Quaid-e-Azam Road Bazar, GhantaGhar Bazaar, Rani Bazaar, Pakistani Chowk, Pather Bazar,Golai Committee Bazaar and Urdu Bazaar have encroached spaces in front of their shops by placing stocks or installing different stalls for sale. They also park their vehicles wherever a small place is available on roads, leaving narrow space for the pedestrians, commuters and motorists to pass through the markets. Citizens demanded Deputy Commissioner Allah Rakha to look into the matter and order officials concerned for removal of the encroachments.

Talking to the mediamen, DG Khan Mayor Shahid Hameed Chandia said that sewer drains and pipes that were installed by Public Health Engineering Department in 2008-2009 at a cost of Rs950 million in DG Khan City have deteriorated due to corruption and use of substandard material.

Accumulated rainwater threatens health

Rainwater, accumulated on the premises of the Municipal Corporation office, is serious threat to residents as well as the officials' health, who are least bothered to drainage it out.

People and residents complained that ponds of stagnant rainwater can be witnessed on the premises of MC office. The authorities are yet to wake up to drain out the water which is giving rise to mosquitoes and threatening outbreak of dengue, malaria and other such diseases in the area.

Chief Municipal Officer Ahmed Kamal said that the situation has already in the notice of the city mayor and the problem would be addressed soon.