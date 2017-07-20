FAISALABAD-Renewable energy sources like hydropower should be the government’s top priority to overcome loadshedding and to ensure cheap electricity to meet the future needs, experts said during a seminar here on Wednesday.

Dr Tahir Masood, the chief executive of Berkeley Associate addressing the seminar on “Promotion of Renewable Energy Resources in Pakistan” said that the hydropower generation projects need huge capital and long gestation period. On the contrary, he added, the thermal units are being completed with less cost and shortest possible time period.

Comparing the hydel and thermal electricity, he said that hydroelectricity is the safest, cheapest and environment friendly but it has its own handicaps as during the winter season, its production is reduced to the minimum due to the low availability of water in storage dams.

On the contrary, the thermal power houses only need a month period for annual repair and maintenance to give continues electricity during the remaining period of the year. He also underlined the importance of multiple-purpose storage dams which could store floodwater and save hug losses caused to the infrastructure every year particularly along the river belts. Dr Tahir Masood said that Pakistan has total installed capacity of 25,000MW of electricity out of which 13, 000 MW is generated by public and remaining 11,000 MW by private sector units.

He said that the total shortfall between supply and demand of electricity is 5,000MW which is being fulfilled by installing small and used generators which have minimum efficiency level. According to an estimate, this factor is generally ignored by the government that these generators working in unorganised sectors are producing electricity that cost Rs30 per unit, he mentioned. “It is actually a national loss which could be overcome by bridging the gap with cheapest hydel or thermal electricity,” he added.

He further said that KPK has the maximum potential to produce at least 25,000MW of cheapest hydroelectricity followed by Gilgit and Baltistan from where we could generate 21,000MW of electricity.

Commenting on Kalabagh Dam, he said it is not fair to put all important issues on the government which has its own political constraints. He said the business community and chambers from all over the country should pool their energies and pressurise the government to start projects of national importance. He said that present government has taken positive steps to overcome the loadshedding.

He mentioned three LNG-based projects including Balloki, Bhikkhi and Haweli Bahadar Shah and said that these projects have entirely changed the benchmarks of mega energy projects. He said that these projects have been completed within shortest possible time and these are producing cheap electricity as compared to the other similar projects. Responding to a question, he said that at least 40% energy in other developed countries is being produced through coal while in Pakistan its ratio is only 1%, despite the fact that we have huge coal reserves in Thar (Sindh).

He also mentioned the recently commissioned coal fired Sahiwal power project, and said, “It needs 8,000 ton of imported coal per day for which it will require daily 60 to 70 dedicated coal trains. He said that despite using important coal, we should prefer to use the local coal which will save millions of dollars in the shape of foreign exchange.”

Earlier, Vice President Engineer Ahmed Hassan mentioned the untapped potential of approximately 1 lac megawatt of cheap and clean hydroelectricity, and said that previous governments committed criminal negligence and failed to exploit this potential to meet the energy needs of Pakistan.

He said that over emphasis on oil and gas for electricity generation is harming our economy in a number of ways, which also posing serious threats to the environment. He suggested, “If we want to develop economy and raise our living standards, at least 50,000 Megawatts of electricity should be added to the system during next 15 years with a primary focus on renewable energy sources.” He suggested construction of Bhasha, Dasu and Bunji (16,000MW) dams on a fast track, and said that Basha must not be delayed any further as delay in Basha is costing the country over $3 billion per annum.

Senior Vice President Rana Sikander Azam offered vote of Thanks and assured that FCCI will continue to organise such informative seminars in the future as well.