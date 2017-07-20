ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Water and Power and leader of the PML-N, Abid Sher Ali on Wednesday slammed Imran Khan for not attending the Supreme Court proceedings fearing arrest in cases lodged against him in Islamabad and the court declaring him a Proclaimed Offender.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, the fire brand PML-N leader said that the PTI chief claims to be a brave man and challenged him to attend the SC proceedings.

“People like Khan always stay in hiding and then attack their opponents,” he said.

He also questioned the honesty of Imran Khan and pointed out that his father was dismissed from service on corruption charges. He went on to state that Imran Khan studied in Oxford University from the money earned by corruption.

Abid Sher Ali said that Imran Khan had got stitched five Sherwanis for taking oath of the Prime Minister but he could not get his dream realised.

He also criticised the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report and said that it was basically the words and statements spoken by Imran Khan.

“JIT’s report is Imran-nama and we will reveal it in the court. We will not allow ball tampering in democracy,” he said. Sher Ali said that Wajid Zia paid money to his relative.

He warned that coffin of liars will emerge from the Supreme Court. He criticised Babar Awan for filing ineligibility reference against Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “Babar Awan, thug of Nandipur, filed reference against CM Shehbaz,” he said.

JIT REPORT BASED ON

DISHONESTY: ANUSHA

PML-N leader and Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Anusha Rahman, has rubbished the report by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), labelling it “trash” based on “dishonesty”.

Speaking to the media as the Supreme Court resumed hearing the Panama case on Wednesday, Rahman said the JIT’s findings were not final and questioned if another JIT would be formed to investigate the allegations against the existing JIT.

“The JIT report has lost its standing in front of the Supreme Court. It’s a trash basket and uses harsh, condescending language. Will they now form another JIT to investigate the allegations against this JIT,” she remarked.

Claiming that the JIT went beyond its mandate, the PML-N leader alleged that the JIT members abused their authority.

“JIT members are government employees and abused their powers. The JIT Chairman gave the nation’s money to his relative,” she said.

She further mentioned that “49,000 pounds have been allegedly paid to a private company on the basis of mutual assistance. A clarification is also needed on this.”

“The JIT presented Ishaq Dar’s statements and records in the wrong way. Nothing was presented regarding Prime Minister’s property,” she said, claiming that the trial against the PM was “one-sided”.

“What kind of a JIT is this, that its report was made public and is even available on the internet?” she questioned.

“Nawaz Sharif is the Prime Minister now and will remain the Prime Minister tomorrow, and in 2023” she added.