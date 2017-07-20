Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan said on Thursday that Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif is destined to go to jail for submitting forged documents in the Supreme Court.

“He will soon be behind bars as his room is being prepared in Adiala jail,” Khan said while talking to media after chairing a ceremony organised by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

PTI chairman said that we are not asking for Nawaz Sharif’s resignation, he will soon be behind bars. Firing a broadside at Nawaz Sharif, Khan said that Nawaz Sharif should be under no misconception that he is Mughal e Azam.

“Adiala jail will be your new residence, so get ready,” said Khan addressing the prime minister. He further added that if Sharifs and their henchmen under any misconception think that the nation will come out for them, then they should refresh their memory when Nawaz Sharif was deposed in 1999.

“It was more hurtful when he came back from the so-called “exile”, and no one was there to receive him,” he added.

Imran Khan added that Nawaz Sharif’s threats are beyond comprehension and Joint Investigation Team was made to facilitate Nawaz Sharif by enabling him to clarify his name and provide proof.

“Nawaz Sharif repeatedly said he had presented himself for accountability, but now he is asking about the allegations being leveled against him,” said Imran Khan adding that “there are 12 cases pending against you with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).”

“By making a naïve face you cannot get away; this is the era of social and electronic media” Khan went on to say adding that the discrepancies in their documentation were decimated by public on social media even the eve before the case was heard in court.