ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said that India wanted to harm the economic activities being brought in the region by opposing the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

While highlighting the bright aspects of this strategically significant project, she said,‘Pakistan since long has put its strong faith that its long-term prosperity is inextricably linked to peace in the region. If we want to move towards development, then we are in dire need of a comprehensive approach towards regional peace, stability and prosperity’.

The Foreign Secretary further added that our long term planning of economic development is vivid in our vision of 2025, which greatly emphasizes regional connectivity and economic cooperation, and CPEC is a natural choice for Pakistan and China to support this planning.



‘Pakistan is well aware of the challenges and problems that it might face, as the noise of opposition from Pakistan’s eastern neighbour has been publicly heard by everyone,’ she added saying, ‘as the flagship project of OBOR, CPEC is all set to serve as a game changer for the whole region.’