ISLAMABAD - Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua Wednesday said that Pakistan was committed to peaceful neighbourhood.

In a meeting with Heads of Missions of European Union Member States here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to constructively contribute towards peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as its commitment to dialogue with India for the resolution of all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

She briefed EU representatives on the evolving peace and security situation in the region and highlighted Pakistan’s efforts for pursuing the objectives of a peaceful neighbourhood, said a foreign ministry statement.

Janjua also highlighted the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian security forces against unarmed innocent Kashmiri civilians and ceasefire violations committed by India at the Line of Control. The foreign secretary underscored that Pakistan attached importance to its relations with the EU. While highlighting Pakistan-EU cooperation in the fields of political, economic and trade, and social sectors, she expressed satisfaction that the Pakistan-EU engagement had progressed to the strategic level.

She added that during the last round of Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue, the two sides agreed to upgrade the current Five Years Engagement Plan (2012-2017) into a Strategic Engagement Plan. She expressed satisfaction that the two sides were working to finalise the SEP for approval at the next Pakistan-EU Summit.

She underscored that the GSP+ Scheme had benefited both EU and Pakistan by enhancing two-way trade.

It has been helpful in creating employment opportunities for the youth and women of Pakistan while promoting the economic interests of both sides.

The briefing was followed by an interactive question- answer session, said the statement.