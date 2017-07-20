ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday told India that peace in South Asia was linked to the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

In a meeting with a nine-member delegation of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference here, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said that Kashmir was the core dispute between Pakistan and India, and its resolution was imperative to bring peace to South Asia.

Since partition of British India in 1947, Pakistan and India have been involved in four wars - including one undeclared war.

All of them except the 1971 war, were fought on Kashmir. The 1971 war resulted in the fall of Dhaka. Since last July, the nuclear-armed neighbours have been involved in a new phase of tension.

The tension started after the killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani.

The Uri attack in which 19 Indian soldiers died caused more tension.

The conviction of Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav by a military court added fuel to the fire resulting in skirmishes along the Line of Control (LoC).

Sartaj Aziz told the representatives of the APHC that the valiant people of occupied Kashmir were waging a heroic and just struggle against the Indian occupation.

“Pakistan pays rich tribute to Kashmiris for their unmatched sacrifices and unparalleled resilience,” he said.

The adviser reaffirmed that people and the Government of Pakistan stood behind Kashmiris in extending political, diplomatic and moral support to their just struggle, said a foreign ministry statement. “Pakistan continues to pursue its principled position on Kashmir and extends its steadfast support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle, as Kashmir cause remains close to the hearts of every Pakistani,” he added.

The adviser underlined that the international community had rejected Indian attempts to equate the indigenous movement of Kashmiris for self-determination with terrorism.

In this regard, he mentioned the outcome document of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Summit in Istanbul last year, and the resolution adopted at the Council of Foreign Ministers, which was held in Abidjan last week.

He also noted that the Kashmiri diaspora and members of the civil society in various countries had been holding events to highlight Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.

The Kashmiri delegation briefed the adviser on the grave human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, and expressed concern over the policy of genocide being pursued by the Indian forces, as manifested in the continuing bloodshed of defenceless Kashmiris with impunity.

They expressed deep appreciation of Kashmiris for the effective efforts and strong support of the government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the Kashmir cause, the foreign ministry statement said.

The delegation underscored that the indigenous movement of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination has entered an important phase since the martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 8, 2016.

“Today’s meeting is significant, as the day marks the observance of Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan [accession to Pakistan], on July 19, 1947, wherein Kashmiri leaders unanimously agreed to accede Kashmir to Pakistan citing shared economic, linguistic, cultural and religious affinities of the people,” the foreign ministry statement said.

The delegation presented a synopsis of human rights violations and atrocities perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in Kashmir.

Since July last year, over 200 Kashmiris have been killed, many in extra-judicial killings and fake encounters.

They recounted that around 8,000 individuals had already been affected by pellet guns that had blinded more than 250 youth either fully or partially with another 930 at the verge of losing their eye sight. They said that 697 women had reported molestation by Indian forces; over 19,000 had been injured and around 18,000 were arrested arbitrarily with their fate unknown.

Over 65,000 houses and structures have been destroyed.

The Kashmiri leaders remained in detention in inhuman conditions and some of them are facing serious health issues.

The delegation particularly highlighted a new strategy employed by Indian occupation forces to suppress Kashmiri movement and dissipate peaceful protesters, said the statement.

They informed the adviser that India was using chemicals in ammunition on peaceful protesters.

This was confirmed by the charred and unrecognisable bodies of Kashmiris.

They highlighted the adverse impact of draconian Armed Forces (Special Powers) Acts and Public Safety Act.

They requested Pakistan to continue to insist on the international community’s intervention.

The delegation condemned India’s deliberate targeting of Kashmiris at the LoC, which resulted in the death of many civilians, and highlighted the sufferings of the victims’ families.

The adviser reassured the delegation that the efforts to sensitise the international community on the ongoing grave human rights situation in held Kashmir.