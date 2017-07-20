MIRPUR (AJK)-The AJK people observed 70th Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day on Tuesday with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of their right to self-determination and to ensure its accession to Pakistan under the resolution passed on July 19, 1947.

It was a state holiday in AJK to observe the day on Wednesday. The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the liberation of all occupied Muslim lands including Indian-held Jammu Kashmir and Palestine, success of the Kashmir freedom struggle and for the departed souls who laid down their lives for the cause of liberation of the motherland from the Indian tyrannical rule.

Special meetings including seminars and symposiums were held in all ten district and tehsil headquarters of AJK including in the state’s metropolis – Muzaffarabad besides in Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti and Neelam valley districts. The resolution was passed on July 19, 1947 in a meeting of Kashmiris’ then prime representative organisation – All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference -- at the residence of Kashmiri leader Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar.

After passing through the streets, the rallies converged into big congregations of masses from all walks of life.

The day was marked with holding of special ceremonies on Wednesday in various localities with renewal of the pledge to utilise all the possible resources to bring the struggle to its logical end.

The major ceremony to mark the historic day was held in the city under the auspices of the National Events Organising Committee with the coordination of various social, political, religious and public representative organisations of the civil society.

The historic day is observed by the Jammu & Kashmir people in renewal of the historical resolution of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan passed by the people of the state through their main representative organisation - All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference this day in 1947 in Srinagar demanding the then Dogra rulers to materialise the accession of the Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan honoring the decision and point of view of the majority population of the Muslim-majority Jammu Kashmir state. “Otherwise, Kashmiris would have no option accept waging armed struggle for the liberation of their motherland from the clutches of the Dogra rule,” the resolution had declared.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers strongly condemned the fresh wave of state terrorism by the Indian occupying troops in occupied Kashmir where Indian troops have killed hundreds of innocent civilians and injured more than 5000 others during past one year. Paying glorious tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, the speakers said that they day was not far away when their supreme sacrifices would bear fruit and the sun of liberty from the Indian yoke would rise in the bleeding occupied valley of Jammu & Kashmir.

The speakers urged the international community especially United Nations and global human rights organizations to immediately intervene to get stopped the repeated aggression, barbarism and ruthless firing by Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiris particularly since the martyrdom of the young Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani and two of his associates in occupied valley in July last year.

They reiterated Kashmiris resolve to continue struggle for the freedom of Jammu & Kashmir and to translate the ideology of entire Jammu & Kashmir's accession to Pakistan in the light of historic resolution passed this day in 1947 by the august historic session of the All Jammu & Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar.

They said that India could not escape from the settlement of Kashmir issue for further long time. They said New Delhi shall have to bow before the wishes of the people of Jammu & Kashmir – who do not want to stay with India even for a moment.

The ongoing momentous struggle by the valiant people in Indian held Kashmir for the liberation of the motherland from the Indian yoke was the ample proof of the fact, they said. They added that Kashmiris’ indigenous struggle for freedom in occupied Kashmir has reached at the decisive stage.

They condemned the increased human rights abuses by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian-held Jammu Kashmir. They called upon the international community to take immediate notice of the fast deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir where India has unleashed the massacre of the innocent Kashmiris fighting against the forcible and unlawful Indian rule.

They recalled that the Jammu & Kashmir people launched the struggle under the spirit of the said resolution for the liberation of their motherland from the yoke of Dogra regime and later from the unlawful and forcible Indian rule. The freedom struggle of Kashmiris is continuing with full vigor since over last 70 years, they said.

Kashmir Libertion Cell Director General Fida Hussain Kiyani, NEOC’s Chairman Ansar Yaqoob, PML-N leader Dr Ishrat Sajaad, Employees Organisation’s secretary General Zia Minhas, NEOC vice chairmen Raja Farooq Akram and Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb, Presidents of their respective factions of Markazi Anjuman e Tajraan Ch Naeem and Raja Khalid Mahmood, Press Club President Raja Habib Ullah, and others addressed the ceremony.