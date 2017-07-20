MULTAN: Mufti Abdul Qavi who got invovled in a controversy after he appeared in a video and selfie pictures with the social media sensation Qandeel Baloch said today that killing someone in the name of ‘Honour’ was illegal and not allowed in Islam



While addressing in Multan Qavi said, “Qandeel and all other Honour killing victims were martyrs. He also said that he is writing a journaal on honour killing in which he will cite references from the Holy Quran and the sayings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) against the disgraceful custom”.



He said “Earlier I was questioned for three hours and all of that was recorded on video”.



He claimed that Foreign forces were were ploting conspiracies against him and that international media was trying to establish me as Qandeel Killer.



He mentioned that “19 foreign publications had interviewed him after qandeel murder. A female reporter of BBC has reported fake news on the death anniversary of Qandeel which was a propoganda against him”.



Qavi state that police had already investigated all the data of his mobile phone. I am not registered in FIR for qandeel murder case but I will present myself whenever police will call me for any information.



He further stated that “it has been a year since the qandeel murder case, as per law I should not be investigated again but a laywer Safdar Shah wants todrag me into the case”.