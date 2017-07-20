The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Thursday held weekly protest and demanded Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif to step down immediately after JIT’s report in Panama case.

The bar leaders said that PM Sharif had lost his justification to remain in office after Joint Investigation Team declared him and his family members guilty of corruption and money laundering.

Addressing general house meeting, Bar President Chaudahry Zulfiqar Ali said that the departure of PM Sharif was clear like a wall-written. He said, “Nawaz Sharif looted public money and it is the result of that looting that he is facing inquiries.”

Bar president said that lawyers would not accept dictatorial rule by anyone and would continue their struggle for supremacy of law and social justice.

He further said that corruption has damaged Pakistan badly, lawyers made this country and they would save it. He went on to say that all bar associations and councils were united for the PM’s resignation.

Zulfiqar Ali said that lawyers strongly condemn police torture on lawyers’ rally in Jhang district and registration of cases against lawyers under terrorism charges.

They took out rally to demand PM’s resignation but unfortunately police tortured them, he said.

He demanded IGP to immediately cancel cases lodged against the lawyers. The LHCBA also adopted a resolution against the police torture in Jhang.