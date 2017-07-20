MULAN: A man burned his wife, over a domestic dispute in Shah Rukn-e-Aalam.

According to reports, the husband was infuriated after having arguments with his wife, over some domestic issues and doused her in petrol, after which he set her on fire.

The victim was hurriedly taken to Nishter Hospital, Multan where hospital sources claim that 40% of her body was burned. She remains under the care of doctors and is being treated for her extensive injuries. Doctors are doing what they can to make sure she survives