TOBA TEK SINGH: A soldier martyred in Azad Kashmir in Indian firing on Tuesday was laid to rest here in his native village Chak 320-GB near Pirmahal on Wednesday. Amer Shahzad's body was presented salute and guard of honour by an Army contingent led by Brigadier M Nazir while a floral wreath was also laid on his grave by the Army officers on behalf of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Thousands of citizens attending his funeral prayer.