TOBA TEK SINGH: A soldier martyred in Azad Kashmir in Indian firing on Tuesday was laid to rest here in his native village Chak 320-GB near Pirmahal on Wednesday. Amer Shahzad's body was presented salute and guard of honour by an Army contingent led by Brigadier M Nazir while a floral wreath was also laid on his grave by the Army officers on behalf of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Thousands of citizens attending his funeral prayer.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 20-Jul-2017 here.
Martyr laid to rest with full military honours
