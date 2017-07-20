ISLAMABAD - Amid boycott by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members, Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms Wednesday approved Election Bill 2017 with a majority vote.

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar, while talking to media persons said that the 34-member electoral reforms committee had finalised the bill after hectic efforts and well over two years of consultations on the matter.

PTI members of the committee said that they boycotted the electoral reforms process because the treasury members had not accepted their demand on granting voting right to overseas Pakistanis, appointment of interim government and introducing biometric system in future elections.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the formal signing ceremony on the draft Elections Bill 2017 will be held on Friday after which the bill would be tabled before the Parliament for legislation.

He said that the committee members had put in their best to make the prevalent electoral system in the country flawless as all of them wanted the holding of elections in free, fair and transparent fashion.

Dar said that the input from other members of parliamentary parties had also been incorporated in the bill.

He said that as many as 25 meetings of the main committee were held, while 93 meetings of sub-committee were also held since the formation of the committee.

Dar said that the election rules had been amended in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The committee has made nine laws as unified laws.

Some political parties had written dissent note, which was quite common, he added.

Dar said the PTI representatives staged a walkout from the meeting owning to their reservation on the constitution of caretaker government and formation of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Chief of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao said that the bill would ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

Sahibzada Tariqullah of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) said his party had had reservations on biometrics system and right to vote to overseas Pakistanis, however, the reservations would hopefully be addressed during passage of the bill.

Expressing their reservations over the draft bill, Dr Shireen Mazari, Shafqat Mahmood, Dr Arif Alvi and Shibali Faraz remained part of the electoral reforms committee, which initiated its work in July 2014.

They said that they had sincerely participated in the meetings of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms but found the government side not serious in making the electoral system rigging-free and alleged that the ruling party wanted to rig the next general elections as well.

They said that PTI would not remain part of the committee and the draft bill to be signed by its members in next day or so.