ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeem-ul-Haq has asked the National Assembly to “get ready to elect a new Prime Minister”.

While addressing media today, Naeem-ul-Haq has alleged the Prime Minister of putting fraudulent documents before the Supreme Court.

“The Prime Minister and his family have extracted fake documents in the court. The PM House is the centre of all fraud,” he said, adding that the Sharif Family has been providing fake documents in the apex court in a desperate tempt to make the JIT report controversial.

“The articles 62 and 63 leave the Supreme Court no option but to disqualify Nawaz Sharif,” he said. “That is why NA should get ready to elect a new Prime Minister.”

He highlighted the discrepancies found in the Sharifs’ documents, and said that the PM’s date of birth records in Dubai and Pakistan documents did not match.

Earlier today PTI chairman, Imran Khan, tweeted that another emerging crime of the Sharifs was producing fraudulent documents before the Supreme Court to stop the process of justice.

Khan, in other tweet said that the biggest crime was to treat the nation as dumb and with contempt.

Today, the Supreme Court’s special implementation bench continued the hearing of Panama case for the fourth day.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja, the counsel for the PM’s children Maryam, Hussain and Hasan, asked the court to dismiss the JIT report as well as the three constitutional petitions in the Panama Papers case.