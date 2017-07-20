KASUR-The Nadra offices at Kutchehry Road and City Railway Crossing have become the hubs of corruption as the officials do not listen to the citizens’ problems until they are paid hush money through middlemen, applicants alleged.

The applicants at the offices told The Nation’s correspondent that the officials treat them rudely and do not pay heed to their complaints. They said that the office has become a corruption hub due to officials’ lethargy to perform duty ‘without bribe.’ They said that they have to deal with grade-4 officials first and then the clerks who, they added, are always lethargic to ensure solution to their complaints. “The clerks do not even bother to listen to their problems and ask them to come the other day,” they alleged. The reason behind their lethargy is to force the complainant pay them money through their agents whom they hire to act as middlemen, they added. People alleged that the high-ups are also involved in corruption, adding that they do not visit the office and use the junior staff as agents or middlemen to mint money. They said that they protested against the staff’s corruption and submitted complaints to the officers’ concerned but in vain.

They demanded Federal Minister for Interior Ch Nisar Ali Khan to look into the grave situation and order stern action against the corrupt officials.

KILLINGS: A woman committed suicide by taking poisonous pills while another was found dead in a canal here the other day.

According to Kot Radha Kishan Police, a woman committed suicide over domestic issues in suburban area Panjawala. Police said that Shahida Bibi and her husband Arif used to quarrel with each other over minor domestic issues. Being fed up with every day quarrel, Shahida committed suicide by taking wheat-preservative pills. Police are investigating.

In another incident, the decomposed dead body of 40-year-old woman was fished out from Baigpur Canal near Khudian here the other day. Locals spotted the body floating in the canal and informed the Khudian Police. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

DACOITY: Dacoits took away Rs260,000 from a farmer at gunpoint during a rush-hour at National Bank Chowk here the other day.

Zaffar of Bahmaniwala told the police that three dacoits snatched Rs260,000 at gunpoint a few distance away from Sabzi Mandi Police Check-Post and flayed away. Police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

It is to be noted that there wasn’t even a single dacoity incident occurred during posting of DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi in Kasur district. After his transfer to Balochistan, dacoits seem go no the rampage.