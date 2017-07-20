ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has tweeted that Nawaz Sharif’s another crime; apart from money laundering is producing fraudulent documents before Supreme Court to obstruct justice.

Biggest crime is to treat the nation as dumb and with such contempt - assuming they can fool the entire nation all the time. https://t.co/l5qUBmsj9D — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 20, 2017





He said that Nawaz Sharif’s biggest crime is to treat the nation as dumb and assuming that he can make fool the entire nation all the time.

Apart from money laundering/corruption, another emerging major crime of Sharifs is producing fraudulent docs before SC to obstruct justice — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 20, 2017





In regard of the lawyer of Nawaz’s children has filed new documents before Supreme Court, he said that he is producing fraudulent and fake documents before Supreme Court for getting justice, and it’s his biggest crime, making nation dumb and fool.