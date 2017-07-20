LAHORE - There are no concerted efforts to form a forward bloc in the ruling PML-N, which could rise against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to force him out of power.

Reports of PML-N forward bloc have already been in the air for an in-house change to save the parliamentary structure and the democratic system. However, at present, there is no serious move for a forward bloc as all eyes are on the Supreme Court which has resumed the Panama case hearing to give a final verdict which appears not too late.

For the forward bloc this time, the primal factor of ‘third force’ which in the past was active in bringing together a group of members from different parties or creating factions within a party is missing.

The vulnerable part of legislators in PML-N is of the members who came from PML-Q and those elected mainly from South Punjab as well as rural areas of the country. The fact is that many of legislators from these parts have a history of switching sides.

After the 2002 general elections, PPP-Parliamentarians formed a bloc to provide majority to PML-Q at the Centre and again PML-Q legislators in Punjab formed a forward bloc to sustain the PML-N government in the province after the 2008 polls. Such elements also exist in the PML-N, but they are undecided on leaving the party or forming an independent group.

The Nation contacted some of such legislators as sounded pensive about their future following the political situation in the wake of the Panama case, but remained cautious to speak out their mind openly fearing wrath of the party leadership.

Sources in PML-N say their leadership, at present, is busy coping with the Panama case matter, but it is also wary of the matters going on within the party. They say the party leaders are acting circumspectly in every area. They shared that four senior leaders have been tasked to keep an eye on susceptible legislators in the party. Teams have been made to watch movement, contacts and meetings of such legislators and report to them, they add.

Apart from that, the PML-N leadership is also getting reports from the intelligence agencies about the legislators who were attempting to form a forward bloc in the Parliament.

There are also fears of fissures in PML-N which is fundamentally a party revolving around Nawaz Sharif or a handful of those closest to him. This fact is also being realised inside the PML-N, hardly anyone is but daring to speak freely.

The Opposition also feels pulse of moment on this count. PPP Senator Aitzaz Ahsan, in a media talk, minced no words and said as sson as Nawaz Sharif is disqualified, the PML-N edifice would come down like a house of cards.

Political experts view the tension-filled talk between the PM and Interior Minster Ch Nisar at last Thursday’s cabinet meeting which tells much about what’s going on in the party. Nisar who has his 35-year affiliation with Nawaz Sharif and the party was annoyed for ignoring his advice to the PM on the Panama issue while he blamed the sycophants who failed to make the PM understand the real situation. The interior minister did not even attend the parliamentary party meeting the next day and now appears to have retired in silence on the plea of backache for which he has been advised complete rest by the doctors.

Political experts find in Ch Nisar a moving force that can attract the PML-N legislators to rally around him, but it is unlikely that he can openly go against the leadership.

PML-N disgruntled Senator Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khosa has come to limelight in media reports once again. Zulfiqar, a veteran politician from South Punjab, claimed about 60 legislators of N-League are in contact with him to revolt against Nawaz Sharif.

Two years ago, Zulfiqar, whose paramount interest is bringing all Muslim League factions under one banner and PML-N-minus Nawaz Sharif, claimed the PML-N legislators were spiraling for rebellion against the leadership, but he did not name anyone and nothing came out.

And then there is PML-Q. The Chaudhrys of Gujrat are wooing their members who joined the PML-N after the last elections to come back to the party. Their offer has not been accepted by any one, but doors to them are likely to remain open till last. If any visible movement came on this score, chances of a group being formed against the PM in the Parliament would not be ruled out.

The PML-N too has the option of moving a trust motion for PM Nawaz for which it has been in contact with other parliamentary parties. If the motion is tabled and voted, it will go a long way to clear the dust on who supported the PM and who did not. Despite all that, there is so far nothing concrete on the ground that any forward bloc in the PML-N is in the making albeit efforts by the political opponents are still on.