ISLAMABAD: Opposition leaders spoke to the media before the start of the Panama case hearing on Thursday.

Sheikh Rashid, one of the petitioners in the case, said all those saying there are no cases against them will be out of office before his August 13 rally in Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi. “All the politics will be decided in 2017,forget the 2018 election ,” says Rashid. The nation stands with the Supreme Court and the JIT, he said, adding that if Nawaz Sharif had resigned a year ago, he would have saved his seniors and children from being in today’s problem.

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Sherry Rehman, speaking to journalists outside the court, said these are old documents and a part of postponing tactics being used by the government.

The former ambassador to the US criticised the prime minister's visit to Sialkot yesterday, saying "among echoes of unprovoked Indian firing, the Nawaz played politics". Instead of visiting the affected people, the prime minister did not even mention anything about the ongoing Indian aggression across the Line of Control.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said "they’ve been trying to spin things since the beginning. Today, they’ve brought to the fore another letter. It seems the court will dismiss it as it did the previous letters."

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq, addressing the media, said he wants a decision in favour of the people. “The court is not satisfied with the evidence being reported by the government,” he claimed.