ISLAMABAD - The Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the first session of the Pakistan-Iran Higher Border Commission was held in Tehran on July 17-18.

Pakistan delegation to the meeting was led by Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director-General Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Iranian delegation was led by Hossein Azar Panahi, Director-General, International Legal Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The two sides held constructive discussions for effective implementation of existing border mechanisms within the framework of Agreement for Administration of Pakistan-Iran border of 1960,” said a Foreign Ministry statement.

“They agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation to effectively address the challenges posed by miscreants including drug smugglers, human trafficking

and criminal networks. They also agreed on the need to prevent border violations. Pakistan and Iran share 917km long border,” the statement said. Pakistan delegation to the talks also included IGFC Southern Command Major General Sardar Tariq Aman and other senior civilian and security officials.